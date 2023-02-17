Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,072 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of Antero Midstream worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,230 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Antero Midstream by 51.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,545 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 102.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,677 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Antero Midstream by 260.8% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,283,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after acquiring an additional 928,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9,819.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 766,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 758,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $11.00 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 2.40.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.91 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 35.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.35%.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

