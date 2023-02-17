Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,607 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in AON were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in AON by 8,264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,990 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in AON by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,515,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,439,000 after acquiring an additional 51,597 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in AON by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,744,000 after acquiring an additional 260,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in AON by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,950,000 after acquiring an additional 126,678 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in AON by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,381,000 after acquiring an additional 36,970 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.80.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $310.25 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.59.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading

