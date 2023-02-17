Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Downgraded to Buy at AlphaValue

AlphaValue lowered shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aperam from €47.00 ($50.54) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aperam from €31.40 ($33.76) to €33.60 ($36.13) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Aperam from €52.00 ($55.91) to €53.00 ($56.99) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.87.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam Stock Up 4.4 %

APEMY opened at $39.67 on Thursday. Aperam has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.86.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA engages in the production of steel and value added products. It operates through the following segments: Stainless and Electrical Steel, Services and Solutions, Alloys and Specialties, and Recycling. The Stainless and Electrical Steel segment produces grain and non-grain oriented steel products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.