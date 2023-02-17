Aperture Investors LLC Has $26.91 Million Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Aperture Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,595 shares during the period. Skyline Champion comprises 4.4% of Aperture Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aperture Investors LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Skyline Champion worth $26,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $2,319,503.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,500.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyline Champion news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $291,747.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,217.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $2,319,503.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,500.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,866 shares of company stock worth $4,737,803. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut shares of Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $70.33. 248,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,061. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.68. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $75.00.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $582.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.75 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 42.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

