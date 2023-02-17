Aperture Investors LLC Increases Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Aperture Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,992,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,195 shares during the quarter. Hillman Solutions accounts for 2.5% of Aperture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aperture Investors LLC owned about 1.02% of Hillman Solutions worth $15,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 28,276 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 268.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2,006.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 34,693 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HLMN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.33. 130,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,569. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 947.95 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Hillman Solutions news, CTO Scott Kelley Moore purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $98,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 62,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,044.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Robert O. Kraft acquired 65,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 225,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,969.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Scott Kelley Moore bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $98,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 62,275 shares in the company, valued at $472,044.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 207,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,380. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

