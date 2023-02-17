Aperture Investors LLC Increases Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Aperture Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 8,264.4% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after buying an additional 3,719,990 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,744,000 after buying an additional 260,537 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,643,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,171,000 after buying an additional 130,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,950,000 after buying an additional 126,678 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AON. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.80.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.93. The stock had a trading volume of 226,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.59.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also

