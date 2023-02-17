Aperture Investors LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 76,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 59.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth $119,000. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VET. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.53. 846,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,773. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.36.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

