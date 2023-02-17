Aperture Investors LLC Invests $867,000 in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in EQT by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 3.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQT. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of EQT to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.28. 2,891,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,957,165. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

