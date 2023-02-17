Aperture Investors LLC Purchases New Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 72,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the third quarter worth $120,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 41.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 144,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 42,360 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 6,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $51,002.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,007,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,064,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 6,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $51,002.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,343,796 shares of company stock worth $11,909,674 over the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACVA stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 529,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $15.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACVA. Barrington Research decreased their target price on ACV Auctions to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

