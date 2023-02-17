Aperture Investors LLC Sells 707,710 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Aperture Investors LLC lessened its stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 891,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707,710 shares during the period. Mister Car Wash comprises about 1.3% of Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCW. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,741,000 after buying an additional 1,899,664 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,988,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,091,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,990 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,926,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,485,000 after buying an additional 1,418,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.8% in the second quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,851,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after buying an additional 66,540 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Mister Car Wash Trading Down 1.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:MCW traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.62. 267,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $16.82.

In other Mister Car Wash news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 20,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $190,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 71.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

