API3 (API3) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $112.43 Million

API3 (API3) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, API3 has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One API3 token can currently be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00007464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $112.43 million and approximately $8.64 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.59 or 0.00429180 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000099 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,928.54 or 0.28429634 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About API3

API3 launched on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 119,045,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

