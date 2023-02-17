Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $150.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.96.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $115.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $143.79.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

