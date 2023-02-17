Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Update

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,100 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 362,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 29,012 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $298,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 528,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Price Performance

APLT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. 403,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,363. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of a pipeline of novel products. It is targeting treatments for central nervous system rare diseases and diabetic complications. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

