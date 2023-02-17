AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13, RTT News reports. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. AptarGroup updated its Q1 guidance to $0.85-0.93 EPS.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ATR opened at $110.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

