AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded AptarGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AptarGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.83.

AptarGroup Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of ATR stock traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.69. 590,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.73. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

Featured Stories

