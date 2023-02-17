Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 179.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,843,000 after buying an additional 1,967,730 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 65.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,284,000 after purchasing an additional 678,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,281,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after purchasing an additional 636,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.
Arch Capital Group Price Performance
NASDAQ ACGL opened at $67.10 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $68.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ACGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.
About Arch Capital Group
Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.
