Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARES. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $83.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $87.50.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 287.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at $60,712,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,712,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $7,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,660,902 shares of company stock worth $5,812,824 and have sold 5,221,973 shares worth $161,492,492. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis grew its position in Ares Management by 72.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 74,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 31,291 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter worth $552,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Stories

