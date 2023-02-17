AREX Capital Management LP Acquires 64,500 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

AREX Capital Management LP boosted its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the period. NCR accounts for 3.9% of AREX Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AREX Capital Management LP owned about 0.22% of NCR worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in NCR by 103.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,449,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,431,000 after buying an additional 1,245,050 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 156.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,542,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,997,000 after purchasing an additional 940,767 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in NCR by 99.2% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,279,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,813,000 after buying an additional 637,460 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,657,000 after acquiring an additional 591,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 154,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 462,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 462,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE NCR traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.57. 73,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 92.73 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). NCR had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NCR shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NCR Profile

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Further Reading

