AREX Capital Management LP Acquires 64,500 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

AREX Capital Management LP boosted its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the period. NCR accounts for 3.9% of AREX Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AREX Capital Management LP owned about 0.22% of NCR worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in NCR by 103.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,449,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,431,000 after buying an additional 1,245,050 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 156.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,542,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,997,000 after purchasing an additional 940,767 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in NCR by 99.2% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,279,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,813,000 after buying an additional 637,460 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,657,000 after acquiring an additional 591,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 154,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 462,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 462,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NCR Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE NCR traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.57. 73,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 92.73 and a beta of 1.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NCR shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
NCR Profile
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.
