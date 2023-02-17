AREX Capital Management LP Has $2.81 Million Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

AREX Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. APi Group makes up 1.9% of AREX Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AREX Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of APi Group worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in APi Group by 278.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in APi Group by 541.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Price Performance

APi Group stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.82. 166,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,222. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APi Group Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on APG shares. Barclays raised their price target on APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of APi Group to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

