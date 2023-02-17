AREX Capital Management LP Takes Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

AREX Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000. WEX accounts for 0.6% of AREX Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after buying an additional 131,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in WEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,296 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,789,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.09.

NYSE:WEX traded down $3.67 on Friday, reaching $193.39. 51,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,940. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.59. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $204.05.

In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $3,277,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,791. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

