Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Short Interest Update

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 235,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 279,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voce Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,290,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Argo Group International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,251,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,362,000 after purchasing an additional 50,544 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after buying an additional 21,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after buying an additional 606,520 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $29.23 on Friday. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $45.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

