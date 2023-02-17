Argus Raises Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $52.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CARR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.86.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.5 %

CARR opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.