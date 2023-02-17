ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.38% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $21,223,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 172,639 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 705.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 83,212 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 68,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 34,771 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

ARKW opened at $53.50 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $94.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.65.

