Ark Price Hits $0.37 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, Ark has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $63.04 million and $18.58 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000288 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007793 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004749 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000965 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,113,078 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

