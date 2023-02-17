Ark Trading 8.6% Higher This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market cap of $61.76 million and approximately $20.45 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000285 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007821 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004806 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000973 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,104,262 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.