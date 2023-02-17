Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Short Interest Update

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Arko Trading Up 5.7 %

Arko stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.49. 1,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,514. Arko has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arko

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arko stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 553,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

