Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 830.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.6 %

ARW opened at $123.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.60. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.