Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 42,030 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 22,123 shares.The stock last traded at $31.10 and had previously closed at $30.96.

Arrow Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $515.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.09 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Research analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Arrow Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,599,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,228,000 after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,172,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 39,409 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

