Artis REIT (AX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
Artis REIT Stock Performance
Artis REIT has a 1 year low of C$12.82 and a 1 year high of C$14.42.
About Artis REIT
