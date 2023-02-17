Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Ashford Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:AINC opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. Ashford has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $21.55. The company has a market cap of $41.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.95.
Ashford Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford (AINC)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.