AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £130 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £130 ($157.81) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AZN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($163.87) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($131.10) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a £135 ($163.87) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £117.25 ($142.33).

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN opened at £113.62 ($137.92) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is £112.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is £107.74. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 8,326 ($101.07) and a twelve month high of £118.86 ($144.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £176.06 billion and a PE ratio of 10,820.95.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 162.80 ($1.98) per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $76.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 269.85%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

