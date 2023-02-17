ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.63. 4,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 2,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ATAC US Rotation ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ATAC US Rotation ETF by 344.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,636,000.

