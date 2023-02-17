ATI (NYSE:ATI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.26

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATIGet Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.26 and last traded at $41.07, with a volume of 313093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

ATI Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.57.

ATI (NYSE:ATIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ATI had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 30.40%. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $876,588.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in ATI in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ATI in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

About ATI

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

