ATI (NYSE:ATI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.26

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.26 and last traded at $41.07, with a volume of 313093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

ATI Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ATI had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 30.40%. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $876,588.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in ATI in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ATI in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

About ATI

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

