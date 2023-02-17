Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,614 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.75, for a total value of $1,591,436.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,334,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total value of $1,510,551.04.
- On Monday, February 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total value of $1,492,203.22.
- On Friday, February 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $1,447,841.12.
- On Friday, January 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $1,392,539.24.
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $1,276,422.52.
- On Monday, January 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $1,327,072.84.
- On Thursday, January 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $1,240,416.00.
- On Tuesday, January 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $1,111,550.56.
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $1,073,304.40.
- On Thursday, December 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $1,111,808.98.
Atlassian Trading Down 6.8 %
Atlassian stock opened at $174.66 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $321.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.23 and a 200-day moving average of $185.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.11.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlassian (TEAM)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.