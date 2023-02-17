Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Position Decreased by SQN Investors LP

SQN Investors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,693 shares during the quarter. Atlassian accounts for about 6.6% of SQN Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. SQN Investors LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $25,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 270.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.11.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $5.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.38. 592,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $321.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.23 and its 200-day moving average is $185.63.

In related news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $414,639.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,247,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.75, for a total value of $1,591,436.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,034 shares in the company, valued at $49,334,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 3,594 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $414,639.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,160 shares in the company, valued at $12,247,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,854 shares of company stock valued at $39,221,169 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.