AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Update

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 102,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

AUDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 1,231.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.25. 100,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,315. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $545.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

AudioCodes Ltd. is engaged in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm involves in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

