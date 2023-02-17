Audius (AUDIO) Reaches Market Cap of $305.59 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $305.59 million and approximately $127.84 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Audius has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Audius Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,154,270,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 983,958,163 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

