AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $10.90 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,904 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $10,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 11.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,935,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,186,000 after buying an additional 902,939 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 8.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,485,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,370,000 after buying an additional 626,230 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 300.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,032,000 after buying an additional 5,912,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $353,603,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,667 shares of company stock worth $6,846,558. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $71.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $74.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

