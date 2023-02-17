AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $26.21 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,061 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $26,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE CF opened at $85.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day moving average is $97.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.54 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.