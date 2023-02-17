AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $9.79 Million Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,912 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Teck Resources worth $9,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 7.0% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TECK opened at $43.55 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

