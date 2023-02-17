AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Increases Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 392,586 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,594 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $16,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,250.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Down 1.3 %

Imperial Oil stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3298 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

IMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.