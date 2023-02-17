AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $13.95 Million in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 103,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,954,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at $2,445,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 716.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,659,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,457,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,659,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,029,288 shares of company stock worth $995,291,216 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $160.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $134.70 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.79.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

