AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Makes New $18.42 Million Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,415,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 993,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,327,000 after buying an additional 71,559 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,531,000 after purchasing an additional 39,193 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 858,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,144,000 after purchasing an additional 55,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,561,000 after purchasing an additional 93,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $2,044,955.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,953 shares of company stock worth $31,006,799 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

AMP opened at $349.47 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $329.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.07.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AMP. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

