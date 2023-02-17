AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,266 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of NRG Energy worth $23,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,486,000 after purchasing an additional 501,645 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,442,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,810,000 after purchasing an additional 415,430 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 797.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 434,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 386,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 297.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 495,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 370,856 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.58.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

NRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NRG Energy news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,597,117.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.