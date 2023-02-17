AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 198,755 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 198,755 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Hologic worth $19,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 110.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after purchasing an additional 995,854 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 18.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,273,000 after buying an additional 672,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 246.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,730,000 after buying an additional 654,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $82.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.24 and its 200 day moving average is $72.82. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $86.65.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOLX. Cowen raised their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

