Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $26,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.50.

Insider Activity

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $227.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.94. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $94.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

