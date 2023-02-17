AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock Position Lifted by Moon Capital Management LP

Moon Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. AutoNation makes up approximately 2.7% of Moon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Moon Capital Management LP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 14.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at $641,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 43.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AN stock traded up $12.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.96. 1,428,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,528. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.60.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 62.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $13,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,878,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,225,040.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $13,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,878,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,225,040.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 498,072 shares of company stock valued at $59,506,446 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

