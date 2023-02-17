AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $0.48, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.76 earnings per share.

AutoNation Trading Up 9.0 %

NYSE AN traded up $12.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.04. 891,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,991. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.60. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 68,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $9,552,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,433,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,899,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $13,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,878,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,225,040.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 68,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total value of $9,552,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,433,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,899,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 498,072 shares of company stock valued at $59,506,446 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in AutoNation during the second quarter worth $206,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Further Reading

