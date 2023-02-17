Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.00 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.03 or 0.00079942 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion and approximately $342.35 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00057878 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000362 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00027905 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001112 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,531,657 coins and its circulating supply is 315,125,667 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

