Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$758.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $695.90 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVTA. Barrington Research increased their price target on Avantax from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Avantax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Avantax alerts:

Avantax Stock Performance

Avantax stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.92. 421,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,303. Avantax has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

About Avantax

Avantax ( NASDAQ:AVTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Avantax had a net margin of 46.26% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $172.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avantax will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.