Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$758.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $695.90 million.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVTA. Barrington Research increased their price target on Avantax from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Avantax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Avantax Stock Performance
Avantax stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.92. 421,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,303. Avantax has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
About Avantax
Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.
